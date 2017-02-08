LAHORE

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Central Zone, have started a road safety campaign to ensure proper briefing and enforcement against the vehicles with weak tyres considering the fact that weak tyres are major cause of accidents on highways.

DIG N-5 Central Mirza Faran Baig has directed the Mobile Education Unit as well as patrol officers of the Central Zone to take effective measures against the vehicles with weak tyres as they were a potential threat to safety of road users.

The DIG directed the officers to especially focus the public service vehicles to ensure the safety of passengers. The officers were asked to use tread gauge to check old and worn-out tyres.

They would brief the drivers not to use worn-out tyres. They would ask the drivers to replace tyres if their tread was less than 1.6 mm.

DIG Mirza Faran Baig advised the officers to make all-out effort to make the campaigns successful and directed all the DSPs to personally monitor the campaign in their respective areas.

0



0







Drive against vehicles with weak tyres was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184759-Drive-against-vehicles-with-weak-tyres/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Drive against vehicles with weak tyres" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184759-Drive-against-vehicles-with-weak-tyres.