LAHORE

Direct marketing access for women is an impediment that needs to be addressed, this was shared by Ume Laila Azhar, Executive Director of an NGO in an inaugural session of two-day sales and crafts exhibition in Lahore.

These women who are producers need more market space and access to direct buyers, she said.

There are recent initiatives for women home-based workers but those are not enough. We are striving for the rights and mainstreaming of these women so that they could have direct access to market and a better economic standard of living, she stressed.

The two-day exhibition of crafts and home-based workers products was inaugurated on Lawrence Road by Ms Nigar Ahmad, chairperson and Executive Director of Aurat Foundation.

The women and men displayed their products ranging from handmade pottery items to embroidered clothes from Haripur; wooden items from Chiniot; jewellery and accessories; decorative items and food stuff.

The home-based workers policy of Punjab awaits approval and implementation. But the initiatives to market the products and bring women to the direct consumer are swiftly underway. These women and men workers are an important part of the supply chain but they remain invisible. Organisations and government is now aware of the fact that these informal workers are the part of the national GDP.

The time has come to include this invisible force in the Punjab growth strategy and take forward positive models of engagement and collective bargain to the international world of fair practices.

Home-based workers expressed their joy and jubilation on the exhibition and demanded that these should be more so that they could have the space to sell their markets and take orders directly from the consumer.

“We are expecting more buyers tomorrow”, shared Maria Kokab of HomeNet Pakistan.

Products from Multan, Chiniot and Haripur have been displayed here, we are planning to be part of another huge expo, an initiative of the Punjab government under women empowerment package by the end of this month," Maria disclosed.

