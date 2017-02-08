LAHORE

The Punjab government Tuesday approved two development schemes of Agriculture and Planning and Development sectors at an estimated cost of Rs4.191 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 51st meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of fiscal year 2016-17 presided over by the Punjab Chairman P&D Board Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included establishment of High-Tech Mechanisation Service Centres (HMSC) at the cost of Rs3.962 billion and Third Party Validation (TPV) of Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme (KPRRP) (1st revision) (PC-II) at the cost of Rs228.808 million.

Teacher union: Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) has welcomed Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government’s the right to education bill observing it was framed keeping in view ground realities unlike the one introduced by the Punjab government. In a press release, the PTU office-bearers, including Sajjad Kazmi, Rana Liaqat Ali and Jam Sadiq, said that under the KP’s bill the parents of out-of-school children could be imposed fine of Rs 100 besides imprisonment one month. They said th foreign education advisers were introducing different policies within Pakistan which was a matter of great concern and the government should take notice of the same.

cheques: On the instruction Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, cheques of Rs 15 million have been delivered to the victims’ families of Lodhran railway accident.

Multan DCO Nabeela Aslam and APO Manzoor Sajid handed over the cheques.

Sarwar: PTI leader Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that his party is fighting against corruption in a democratic, legal and constitutional way.

“We will not raise any demand above these standards. For establishment of the rule of law, oppression should end," he said, adding that every person should be granted his or her right.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, PTI leader Sarwar said that police, FBR, FIA and all institutions should be given autonomy and freed from political interference. He said that PTI had always done politics in a democratic manner and presented political demands according to the law and constitution. The PTI politics is for the welfare of the people of Pakistan, he said.

He also said that the PTI wanted basic necessities for the common man such as education, health, and justice. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf wants rule of law because it will end crime and terrorism in Pakistan and the country will become Asian Tiger, he said.

