LAHORE

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) senior central leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi stressing on an alliance of all opposition parties has said if the opposition does not unite then people will get neither justice nor relief, people should only trust those parties and leaders who work for their welfare and well-being and elimination of difficulties and problems faced by them.

Talking to the media at his residence, he said: “Focus of our politics and government was betterment, prosperity and development of the common and poor man. We launched major development projects in agriculture, education, industry, health, infrastructure and information technology (IT) sectors on which more than Rs 950 billion were invested and the province was moving forward on the path of prosperity and development with record speed.

We focused on hydel power sector for power generation because produces cheaper electricity as compared to coal, gas, solar and oil but they scrapped all these and gave importance to costly solar and coal power projects.”

Replying to a question, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said Pakistan Muslim League-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain is making practical efforts for bring opposition parties on one platform so that internal and external threats faced by the country and the nation can be tackled effectively, problems faced by common and poor man should end health and education facilities and social justice are available to him.

