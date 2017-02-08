LAHORE

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested a Patwari for fraud of Rs.40 million and another accused of transferring property of his deceased brother worth Rs.200 million on bogus documents in his name.

According to a handout issued here Tuesday, ACE Punjab Additional Director General Nadeem Sarwar while briefing reporters here on Tuesday said accused Patwari Rana Zulfiqar committed a fraud of worth Rs 40 million with Dr Shahzad Malik, an overseas Pakistani, with the connivance of other persons. He received Rs.40 million from the complainant for purchase of land and identified state land at Emanabad against the amount he had received. An amount Rs.2.1 million has been recovered from his accomplice and returned to the complainant while the remaining amount would be recovered from the accused.

He said another accused, Abid Ali Langah, had been arrested for transferring the property of his deceased brother worth Rs 200 million. The accused managed to transfer the property after the death of his brother through bogus documents and expelled his sister-in-law, nephews and nieces from their inherited house.

The ACE Punjab additional director general said that the complaints of overseas Pakistanis were being addressed on priority basis according to the vision of the Punjab chief minister. He said 18 complaints out of 45 complaints received during the last two years had been addressed while 15 would be settled by the end of the current month.

He said told that ACE was setting up a desk for redress of overseas Pakistanis' grievances in the current month which would be directly monitored by ACE DG Brig.(R) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha.

Responding to a question, the ACE additional DG said that former PFA Director Ayesha Mumtaz did tremendous job during her posting and not a single complaint against her was pending with ACE. He also said that government employees, attached with Ayesha Mumtaz, did illegal act in their personal capacity. The ACE Punjab is working independently and holding inquiries impartially that is why some officers holding senior position have also been arrested during last days, he said. Investigation officers of ACE are being trained professionally to increase the number of convictions in cases and ACE would be more efficient and vibrant in the coming days as compare to other government departments, he added.

