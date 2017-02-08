For the Pindiites who just walk down the streets it's actually very annoying to listen to the turned up volume of the car stereo with all the windows open.

Perhaps the car drivers think that everyone else has the same taste in music as them, hence the need to broadcast to the public.

“Haven't they ever heard of noise pollution? Why do these people feel the need to play their car stereo so loud with the window open,” says Mohsin Naqvi from Gulzare Quaid.

“How inconsiderate of them, one can easily understand the intellectual level of the car driver that is proceeding with windows wide open and what they call music blaring out,” says Ghazanfar Shah from Faisal Colony.

“I was quietly doing something on my computer when my neighbour’s son turned up outside my house with ear-splitting music from his car. His dad says oh he's young, and that is the problem, if parents won’t bring their kids up to respect others, neighbourly relations continue to worsen,” says Sibtain Haider from Shah Khalid Colony.

Ameer Hussain from Mangraal Town says: “Yesterday I went for a walk around the lanes.

It's a suburban area and not a lot of traffic, in 2 hours I was probably passed by 30 or 40 cars. The only thing that spoilt the experience was half a dozen or so pathetic idiots with booming stereos broadcasting crap music to the neighbourhood.”

“I love to play music loud in the car but never forget to wind my windows down. When I pull into the street I turn it down. I see nothing wrong with it if it doesn’t drive others crazy. I think it does give the people who hear you a certain impression about the type of person you are. I think such people clearly have no respect for others in the area with young children or those wanting to relax in the peace and quiet of their own homes,” says Mohsin Kazmi from Dhoke Raja Muhammad Khan.

“I enjoy music, I enjoy my home; my thoughts are that people can do what they want as long as they don't infringe on the rights of others. It's an intrusion on my home and my bodies to have the vibrations go right through my home and my body. I believe it's a trespassing of sorts,” says Mehmoodul Hasan from Fazal Town. I've always been a lover for reasonably loud music since a young age, in my opinion there is nothing wrong with it, if you're in the right place, such as a motorway. I do agree, there seems to be some sort of obsession with music these days and it does get frustrating when all the windows of your house start vibrating in the middle of the night,” says Waqar Rizvi from Jailani Mohallah.

“I'm talking about the youngsters who cruise round my quiet home with their music-filled cars.

You know, the adolescent morons who think they're something special because they're driving a car, and want the world to know it,” says Irfan Ali Jafry from Airport Housing Society.

Rehan Hussain from Dhoke Lillyaal says: “I think teenagers have been given a bad name over things like this and it isn't fair to generalise. Yes there are obvious teenagers, but if you look closer, you'll find men and women well into their 30s and rarely but sometimes older blasting out music at inappropriate times and in inappropriate areas.”

