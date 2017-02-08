LAHORE

A 40-year-old man was shot dead by a teenage boy outside Sessions Court in the Islampura police area on Tuesday.

Victim Amir Fayyaz was a nominated accused in a case registered in Samanabad police station in 2013 for murder of a car dealer, Kashif alias Kaali. The victim had gone into hiding for three years after the incident. A few months before he secured bail from a session court and he was following the court proceeding. On the day of the incident, he was returning after appearing in the court of Additional Session Judge Liaqat Kharal.

The moment he boarded his vehicle parked in the parking near judges’ gate, the suspect opened indiscriminate firing and shot over two dozen bullets. The victim suffered at least eight bullet wounds. The suspect after the incident fled from the scene. The victim was shifted to Mayo Hospital where he expired during treatment. Police have removed the body to morgue.

The suspect was identified as Hamza Asif, 15. He was adopted son of Kashif alias Kaali. The SHO and in charge investigations, Islampura police, said that they would register a murder case after they received the application.

The incident created panic in the area. There was a great rush in the area when the incident occurred. Sudden gun shots created a minor stampede as the lawyers and citizens started running to save their lives.

OPC: A delegation of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab headed by OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti visited the office of South Punjab Forest Company (SPFC), where they were briefed on the investment opportunities in the forestry sector. The meeting was also attended by Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, director general, OPC and Asad Naeem, director administration. Tahir Rasheed, CEO, SPFC, briefed the OPC team on the investment opportunities in the forestry sector. He said the meeting aimed to target foreign investments through the OPC platform as Pakistani expatriates were interested to invest in Pakistan.

