LAHORE

Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They said a shallow westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country and may persist till Thursday morning.

They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while light rain (with light snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places of Malakand division and upper Fata. They added that shallow foggy conditions are likely over plain areas of Punjab in the morning hours.

No rainfall or snowfall was recorded anywhere across the country, the officials said, adding Tuesday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -12°C.

