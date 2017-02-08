SHERAZI BROTHERS: The Sherazi Brothers from Sindh called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The CM said hectic efforts are being made under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to eliminate shadows of loadshedding from the country. He said efforts of the government of PML-N to bring about prosperity in the country are bearing fruit and now the country is economically stable due to solid economic programme of the government. He said speedy progress in Pakistan is painful for the opponents and the politics of allegations and lies is not in the favor of the country and the nation. He said the PML-N has always promoted the politics of decency, tolerance and democracy and politics of allegations and agitation reflect low mental level of defeated elements. Those who met the CM included MNA Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sherazi, former MNA Syed Shafqat Ali Sherazi and District President PML-N Thatha Muhammad Hanif Memon.

0



0







SHERAZI BROTHERS was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184747-SHERAZI-BROTHERS/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "SHERAZI BROTHERS" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184747-SHERAZI-BROTHERS.