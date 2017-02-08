The owner of the warehouse that was gutted in a third-degree blaze in SITE Area a day earlier has alleged that someone had deliberately set his property on fire.

He said there was no electric or gas connections in the warehouse and, therefore, it was highly unlikely that it was an accidental blaze.

The owner has demanded of the authorities to probe the matter and nab the people responsible.

Talking to The News, a senior official of the fire department, who requested anonymity due to the preliminary stage of investigations, confirmed that there was no gas or electric connection in the warehouse. “It does not seem to be an accidental blaze. It took us 14 hours to completely put off the fire,” he said.

Talking about the man who went to the fire station to report the incident, the official said, “Multiple staff members have told me that the complainant sat outside the office for around 20 minutes before he came in to inform us about the fire.”

The fire official said a thorough investigation would be carried to ascertain the cause of the fire.

A day earlier, the warehouse in the SITE area was gutted in a blaze that took fire officials at least four hours only to lessen in intensity.

Chief fire officer Tehseen Siddiqui had said, “The storage unit has multiple pockets and compartments containing products ranging from yarns to petrochemical products, dry fruits and other articles.”

Owing to complex construction and narrow spaces in multiple stockrooms, it got difficult to battle out the fire which had engulfed the place by the time fire fighters reached the place, Siddiqui further stated. According to the chief fire officer, it took 10 fire tenders and three water bowzers – each with a capacity to carry 44,000lit water —four hours to overcome the fire shooting through the roof of the single-story warehouse. The fire was completely put off after 14 hours.

