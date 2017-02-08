Three-day conference on Mohenjodaro kicks off tomorrow

Foreign delegates have arrived in Pakistan to participate in the three-day 'International Conference on Mohenjodaro' which will start on February 9 (Thursday).

“The Sindh Culture Department and the National Fund for Mohenjodaro (NFM) are jointly hosting the conference to be held at Mohenjodaro, Larkana,” said minister for culture, tourism and antiquities Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Tuesday.

Also the chairman of the executive board of the NFM, Shah said it was expected that the recommendations of the conference shall go a long way in resolving the pending issues and help studies in the field to find a right way forward.

He said the arrangements for the international conference had been finalised and it was going to be a historical moot as the one and only event of its kind was held in 1973 by the then president Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said the conference on Mohenjodaro was an effort to bring together scholars from different countries to discuss, deliberate and recommend the diverse academic questions as well as propose the measures for the conservation of the Indus Valley site from further deterioration.

He told that scholars from the USA, Japan, Italy, Spain, France, Britain and other countries had arrived in Pakistan. They include Ayumu Konasukawa from Japan, Denys Frenz from Italy, Dr Carla and Dr Marco from Spain, and Brad Chase and Dr Richard Meadowfrom from USA.

“The guests were welcomed by DG Culture Khalid Chachar at the Karachi Airport.” After their brief stay at hotel, they visited the National Museum and took keen interest in particular galleries of the Indus Valleyand Gandhara Civilisation, he said.

The minister said the conference would be a unique event wherein the experts would discuss archaeology, ecology, geology, history, regional linkages, technology, and urbanism and its history.

