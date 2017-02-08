Pakistan’s sane heads vow to put country on right path

Intellectuals, academics, professionals, journalists, lawyers, civil society activists and political workers met in Karachi on Tuesday as a follow-up to a similar consultation held in Lahore on February 3 to discuss some pertinent questions, threats and predicaments faced by the Pakistani society and State.

They resolved to approach the heads of all state authorities to convey their concerns and pursue their demands to make the country safe and secure for its people so that it could usher in a new era of prosperity, enlightenment and human security.

The participants of the meeting noted that they were concerned about the rising tide of intolerance, hate-speech, violent extremism, apostatising of opponents, sectarian hatred and killings, discrimination against women and minorities; threats to civil and human rights activists from both state and non-state actors; threats to and misuse of freedom of expression; hegemony of religious extremist ideologies, prevalence of anti-national and Daesh-type extremist narratives; marginalisation of civil society and intimidation of enlightened sections of society at the hands of fascist gangs unleashed on the streets of Pakistan while law-enforcement agencies watched helplessly.

They also expressed their concerns over the half-hearted and selective implementation of the National Action Plan; lack of parliamentary control over foreign and security policies and absence of parliamentary oversight over the security apparatus; the continuing multiple proxy wars among the neighbouring countries serving the interests of disparate proxies and terrorist outfits; bilateral tensions on our borders; and unviable security policies undermining our standing in the comity of nations and Pakistan’s official standpoint.

The participants of the meeting vowed to pursue and demand from all state authorities the following:

1. All state authorities - the governments, legislative assemblies and the Senate, armed forces, law-enforcement authorities, intelligence agencies and judiciary – should fulfil their constitutional and legal obligations in accordance with their constitutional mandate to curb intolerance, hate-speech in all its forms, apostatising of intellectually and religiously differing standpoints, sectarian hatred and killings;

violations of civil and human rights, including women, children and minorities’ rights; violent extremist ideologies; terrorism of all hues and on any pretext; suppression of civil society; witch-hunt of the enlightened intelligentsia and lawlessness of fascist gangs and proscribed organizations.

2. All-sided implementation of the National Action Plan - especially against banned extremist outfits and the ‘good Taliban’, violent extremist ideologies and anti-national Daesh-type narratives and poisonous and hateful material/curricula/broadcasts, the creation of an authoritative National Security and National Action Plan Implementation Committee of Parliament to whom all state authorities should be answerable; parliamentary oversight over and accountability of all state agencies; an end to proxy wars among neighbours and resumption of dialogue for good neighbourly and cooperative relations; adoption of foreign and security policies that are commensurate with peoples’ interests and national resources to ensure peace and national integrity; and elimination of terrorism/subversion within and by all states in the region.

