Saleem Shehzad ‘confident of getting justice’ in court cases

Ex-MQM leader remanded in custody until 18th, has ‘no plans’ to join a party

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Saleem Shehzad, who was remanded in custody on Tuesday, told journalists gathered outside the courtroom that he was confident of getting justice in the cases against him.

Shehzad, one of the founding members of the party, landed in Karachi a day earlier and was arrested from the airport for being produced before several courts, including an anti-terrorism court trying the case of allegedly providing shelter to criminals at former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain’s hospitals.

Commenting on the prevailing political situation, Shehzad said he had decided to carry out political activities in Karachi while residing in the city. He assured the journalists that he had answers to all their questions but he preferred to respond with proofs.

He termed all the current political players as children and students, saying that he had trained them and supported them in the political arena in the past.

He admitted he was glad to return to his country, especially to his city, adding that he had not yet decided to join any party at this point in time.

Responding to a query, he said it was a good omen that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had welcomed him. “Thank God someone expressed their felicitations over my return.”

He said he was gravely ill and was under treatment for kidney and liver cancer but he had preferred to return voluntarily.

Replying to another question, he said he was implicated in dozens of cases, “probably 300”, but all of them were annulled under the National Reconciliation Ordinance and “now news ones have been registered”. Yet, he added, he was “awarded with” only one case of terrorism. The court has remanded Shehzad until February 18. However, other applications seeking health facilities, B class facility and return of his mobiles phones, passport and other items would be heard on February 11.

