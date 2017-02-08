The Rangers Sindh chief has advised students against joining political parties and emphasised starting movements for making a difference. “Students are agents of change and are responsible for reforming society.”

Major General Mohammad Saeed was addressing students and faculty members at the Jinnah Auditorium in the University of Karachi’s (KU) Dr AQ Khan Institute of Biotechnology & Genetic Engineering.

Although the KU management had initially invited the print and electronic media to cover the event, the university administration was reportedly asked not to allow any journalist inside. Since the message from the paramilitary force was conveyed to KU late on Monday evening, the university management could not pass it on to the media on time.

Some Rangers officers had also committed themselves to separate media talks after the KU programme, but reporters and cameramen had to leave empty-handed after wasting hours.

Karachi operation

Rangers Sindh Director General Saeed told the students on Tuesday that since September 2013, the paramilitary force’s Karachi operation had reduced terrorist activities by 72 per cent and target killings by 91 per cent.

He claimed that extortion cases had reduced by 93 per cent and kidnappings for ransom by 86 per cent. “We have ended all no-go areas in Karachi, conducted 9,079 raids, confiscated 10,716 weapons and arrested 1,513 terrorists.”

He said 33 Rangers soldiers were killed and 99 others injured during the operation. “Karachi’s rank in the list of most violent cities of the world has also dropped from sixth to 42nd.”

‘You are the power’

Maj Gen Saeed reminded his audience that the power was not in the gun one carried but in the minds of students. “The power is you because we are only 15,000 in number [in Karachi], but KU alone has more than 35,000 students.”

He told the students that the country needed a tolerant, more responsible and law-abiding generation to make a new Pakistan.

Sharing the history of the Rangers, Saeed said the paramilitary force was established in 1943 and designated as the Pakistan Rangers Sindh in 1995 to protect the eastern border spread over 912 kilometres.

The Rangers has eight sectors and 33 wings, of which three sectors and 16 wings are in Karachi, he added. “When the law and order situation in the city worsened, we were empowered to restore peace here.”

