Print Story
X
-
Italy knock champs Argentina out of Davis CupFebruary 08, 2017Print : Sports
BUENOS AIRES: Italy dealt defending Davis Cup champions Argentina a first-round knockout Monday, advancing to the quarter-finals as Fabio Fognini came back from two sets down to beat Guido Pella.
With the two teams tied at 2-2 heading into the decisive fifth match, Fognini, the world number 45, lost the first two sets on the clay at Parque Sarmiento in Buenos Aires. But he battled back to beat the 80th-ranked Pella, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.