MONTREAL: Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard says she will honour a promise to go on a blind date with a Twitter follower after losing a Super Bowl bet.

When the Atlanta Falcons appeared headed for a runaway victory in Houston on Sunday, the Canadian tennis player tweeted to her one million followers: “I knew Atlanta would win btw.”

That prompted a follower to ask her if she would go on a date if the New England Patriots pulled off a comeback victory.

Bouchard agreed, and was left to regret it after the Patriots defied the odds to win in overtime. “Lesson learned. Never bet against (Patriots quarterback) Tom Brady,” she tweeted.

0



0







Bouchard agrees to blind date after betting against Brady was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184729-Bouchard-agrees-to-blind-date-after-betting-against-Brady/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Bouchard agrees to blind date after betting against Brady" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184729-Bouchard-agrees-to-blind-date-after-betting-against-Brady.