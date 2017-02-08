COLOMBO: India and South Africa opened their campaigns in style at the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 which commenced in Colombo on Tuesday.

Chloe Tryon smashed a brisk 79 as South Africa scored a 63 runs victory over Pakistan in a Group B match at the Nondescripts Cricket Club.

Left-hander Devika Vaidya top-scored with 89 to help India defeat Sri Lanka by 114 runs in a Group A match at the P Sara Stadium.

In other matches, Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 119 runs and Bangladesh won by 118 runs against Papua New Guinea.

At NCC, Tryon smashed five fours and four sixes in a 75-ball knock to pull South Africa up from 118-5 in the 24th over to 258-9. Mignon du Preez (40) was the second-highest scorer for the team. Pakistan’s 19-year-old left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu grabbed 3-51, including Tryon’s wicket.

Pakistan managed only 195-6 with Nain Abidi (62), Sana Mir (38 not out) and Nahida Khan (35) being the main scorers.

India started slowly to reach 11 for one in seven overs but the left-handed pair of Vaidya and opener Deepti Sharma (54) took control and put India on the road to a big score of 259-4.

The two 19-year-olds added 123 runs for the second wicket, with player of the match Vaidya hitting 11 fours off 103 balls in only her second ODI and Sharma smashing four fours and one six off 96 balls. Sri Lanka managed only 145-8 in reply with Hasini Perera (34) and Chamari Athapaththu (30) the notable scorers.

0



0







India, SA begin Women’s World Cup Qualifiers with triumphs was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184721-India-SA-begin-Womens-World-Cup-Qualifiers-with-triumphs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "India, SA begin Women’s World Cup Qualifiers with triumphs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184721-India-SA-begin-Womens-World-Cup-Qualifiers-with-triumphs.