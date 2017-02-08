KARACHI: Nasir Iqbal, once the top player of the country, has dropped to 441st position in international rankings, the lowest in his career.

Nasir has been under suspension by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for testing positive for banned substances before the South Asian Games held in India in February last year.

After remaining under suspension for almost one year, he was cleared by World Squash Federation (WSF) and was allowed to play Professional Squash Association (PSA) circuit.

He entered his names to play Allam British Open scheduled from March 19-26; Amsterdam Open to be held from March 30 to April 2; and the Houston Open from April 17-23.

But he is now at the lowest ranking of his career so he has had to withdraw from the events mentioned above. He is only going to play in The Houston Open in April and he is in reserve list there.

Nasir’s best ranking was 35th in February last year. He went down to 124th last month.

WADA still has reservations in this regard and Nasir could face suspension or ban once again if WADA goes to Court of Arbitration for Sport against WSF’s decision to clear Nasir.

WSF Chief Executive Andrew Shelley refused to comment on this issue. “I am afraid that we cannot comment while the matter is ongoing,” said Andrew.

