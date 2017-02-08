We need training abroad, not foreign coach: Inam

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam said on Tuesday that the country’s wrestlers did not need foreign coach but training abroad for sufficient preparation for international events.

“I think there is no need of a foreign coach,” the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games gold medallist told ‘The News’ in an interview.

“We want to train with such wrestlers who are better than us. And we cannot do this without foreign tours,” he said.

Inam shot to fame when he defeated India’s Anuj Kumar in the final of the 84 kilogramme free-style competitions to win the gold medal in Delhi.

Azhar Hussain was the other who claimed gold for Pakistan in that spectacle.

Inam said that Pakistan had quality wrestlers and that this talent should not be wasted.

He said the authorities must plan properly for international events.

“We must know our international events which we will play this year. We also must know about our foreign tours. If we are sent to Iran for training ahead of the Islamic Games it will help us a lot,” Inam said.

“Islamic Games is a tough assignment. They are like a mini-World Cup or mini Olympics. Many wrestlers who win medals at the Olympics from the Islamic world will be there: from Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan,” the wrestler pointed out.

“Only a few strong nations like the United States, who win Olympic medals, are not featuring in Islamic Games. But if we are given tough training with quality wrestlers in Iran or Russia, we will be able to produce desired performances in the Islamic Games,” Inam added.

However, he was quick to add that it would be of no use if Pakistani wrestlers were sent to Islamic Games without quality training abroad.

The Islamic Games are slated to be hosted by Azerbaijan in Baku from May 12-22.

“If we look back and see our international medal ratio, you will see wrestling everywhere, which shows how important the discipline is,” Inam said.

He lamented that other nations planned from Olympics to Olympics.

“We start thinking when Olympics come very close,” the wrestler added.

He claimed that if he was provided one-year training in Iran ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, he would win a gold or a silver medal for the country.

“In Iran Rs100,000 is spent per month on training of one wrestler. If I am sent there one year before the Commonwealth Games I assure you I will clinch gold or silver medal. If I failed to do that I would give back the money,” Inam added.

“Pakistan has other talented wrestlers as well like my younger brother Mohammad Bilal and Asad Butt. These and some others are capable of producing stunning results in international circuit if properly prepared,” Inam claimed.

He recalled that at the Asian Beach Games the Iranian wrestler whom he had beaten in the final was a two-time world junior champion. “If we can play like this with such low-quality training in our own country, you can imagine how well we can do if we are imparted training abroad,” Inam argued.

The Asian Beach Games were held in Vietnam last year.

The government has put wrestling on its priority list but practically it has done nothing solid for the discipline.

Pakistan’s wrestling camp for the Islamic Games is in progress in Islamabad.

Inam said that the camp was being shifted to Lahore. “The camp is being shifted to Lahore from Islamabad within three to four days,” he said.

“In Islamabad only those who are expected to compete in the assignments are training. Lahore is the hub of this sport. There we will be joined by 15 to 20 local wrestlers, which will help them also,” Inam added.

