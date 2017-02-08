Peshawar Zalmi eyeing HBL PSL crown: Afridi

KARACHI: When the HBL Pakistan Super League was launched last year, Shahid Afridi was one of its biggest stars.

His team – Peshawar Zalmi – also quickly established itself as one of the title favourites by topping the group stage of the event with six wins out of eight and with a better net run-rate than its closest rivals Quetta Gladiators.

But both Afridi and Zalmi were in for a big disappointment as back-to-back losses against Gladiators and Islamabad United during the business end of the event threw Peshawar out of the title race.

Afridi and his Zalmi team are now back and the team’s former captain says that Peshawar will settle for nothing less than the title.

“T20 is the sort of format where any team can win,” Afridi told ‘The News’ in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

“Last year, Islamabad weren’t the favourites but they won. Many people were calling us the favourites after our initial successes but the one match that we lost against Quetta made the difference.

“That’s why I won’t say that either our team or any other one is the favourite for the title. But what I will say that we are back at the PSL and will go all out to not just reach the final but win the title this time.”

While Afridi returns as an integral part of Zalmi, much has changed in the Peshawar squad.

The change begins at the very top. Afridi skippered Zalmi in the inaugural edition but has now handed the leadership to Darren Sammy, the man who captained West Indies to two World Twenty20 title.

“Darren is an aggressive player and everybody knows how he managed to keep a West Indian side together with many stars and got the best out of it,” says Afridi.

“I have played with him and I believe that he can lead our side well. He knows how to handle his players,” he adds.

With Sammy in charge, Afridi believes that he could enjoy his cricket more without the added burden of captaincy.

“There is no pressure on me,” he says. “I mean of course there is the pressure of doing well for my team and helping it win but there is no added pressure. I can just go out there and enjoy my cricket and give my best for the team.”

Things are different for him from last year when Afridi was put under the microscope during the PSL as it preceded the ICC World T20 Championship in India where the flamboyant all-rounder captained later Pakistan. His team flopped miserably in the tournament and Afridi has been out of the squad since then.

Now, Afridi’s international career is behind him.

So does that make his less dangerous or more dangerous?

“I don’t know. What I do know is that my form and fitness are good. I was pleased with some of my performances in the BPL (Bangladesh Premier league) and I feel absolutely ready for the coming matches,” says Afridi’s whose last competitive appearance was in the BPL where he featured for the Rangpur Riders.

Some critics have rejected Zalmi as an aging side with a few predicting that Peshawar might end up with the wooden spoon this year.

Afridi disagrees.

“The thing is that almost all the teams are balanced outfits including Zalmi. In the T20 format, it’s not about having big names. You need to perform on the given day.

“Our team is a good mix of experience and youth. After a few matches we will also get Tamim Iqbal and Shakib. Sammy is there then Morgan and Jordan are also very good players.

“But most importantly we have a few youngsters selected through a talent hunt campaign. At Zalmi, for Javed Afridi (the franchise owner) and I, playing in the PSL or having a team in PSL is not about business. It’s a cause. Our aim is to unearth talent from KPK especially from amongst the remote areas. We want to give all kids a chance.”

Afridi urged Pakistan cricket fans in general and Peshawar Zalmi supporters in particular to come out in strong numbers to support the team and the PSL in Dubai and Sharjah over the course of the next four weeks.

“I will urge the fans to be there to support Zalmi and the PSL. It’s your team and it’s your league,” he says.

Many of the fans who would fill the stadiums in Dubai and Sharjah in the coming days are sure to be die-hard Afridi fans. So can they expect the trademark ‘Boom Boom’ fireworks?

“Of course yes. I’m confident and will try my best to provide a boost to my team and inspire our younger team-mates.”

