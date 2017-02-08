German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet Law and Justice party (PiS) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, seen as Poland´s main decision-maker, on Tuesday amid signs the Warsaw government is keen to restore co-operation to counter several challenges.

Merkel needs the backing of Poland´s government, wary of anyincreased powers for Brussels, to agree to reforms in March -- the same month Britain plans to give notice of leaving the European Union.

Ties were frosty when the PiS last governed Poland, between 2005-07, with Kaczynski making criticism of Germany central to campaigning to bolster the party´s nationalist message.

But diplomats say Poland is feeling under pressure with Britain´s decision to leave depriving it of an ally within the EU.

Donald Trump´s election as US President is also raising questions over the West´s relationship with Russia, which Poland sees as its arch-enemy.

Kaczynski holds no government posts but wields great influence.

Once deeply-suspicious of Merkel, he is likely to be keen to see her win another term this year due to concern that Poland´s relations with Germany would suffer if Social Democrat candidate Martin Schulz beats her in the election.

"Merkel would be the best for us," he told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

"Especially now that Mr Schulz is challenging her."

"People who want important positions should be able to control themselves. Mr Schulz is not known for that, but for attacks and shouting."

Schulz drew ire from the Polish government in 2015 when he said its refusal to accept people fleeing war in the Middle East and North Africa would show a lack of European solidarity.

Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, in turn, had accused Schulz of "German arrogance" and said Germans should not criticize Poland after killing tens of thousands of Poles during World War Two, invoking a line frequently used by the PiS.

Talk of Nazi atrocities has died down in recent months and meetings at various levels of government have become more frequent.

"I can imagine that Poland is feeling vulnerable in the current environment, with Trump making overtures to Russia and Britain leaving the EU," a German diplomat told Reuters.

"This could push them towards Germany."

Poland had long seen Britain as its key ally in pushing a tough line on Russia over its conflict with Ukraine and in defence cooperation. The PiS had also hoped to find a partner in Britain for its calls to weaken the power of EU institutions.

Obstacles to finding common ground in Tuesday´s talks with Merkel include Poland´s hostility to resettling refugees from the Middle East, and international accusations that Kaczynski´s government is veering into authoritarianism.

0



0







Prospects of thaw as Poland’s Kaczynski meets Merkel was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184707-Prospects-of-thaw-as-Polands-Kaczynski-meets-Merkel/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Prospects of thaw as Poland’s Kaczynski meets Merkel" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184707-Prospects-of-thaw-as-Polands-Kaczynski-meets-Merkel.