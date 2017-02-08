DUBAI: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed Donald Trump’s warning to Iran to stop its missile tests, saying the new US president had shown the "real face" of American corruption.

In his first speech since Trump’s inauguration, Iran’s supreme leader called on Iranians to respond to Trump’s "threats" on Feb 10, the anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution.

Trump had tried but failed to frighten Iranians, Khamenei said.

"We are thankful to Trump for making our life easy as he showed the real face of America," Khamenei told a meeting of military commanders in Tehran, according to his website.

The White House has said the last week’s missile test was not a direct breach of Iran’s 2015 nuclear pact with six world powers, but that it "violates the spirit of that".

In remarks published on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif said Tehran would not agree to renegotiate its nuclear agreement.

"I believe Trump will push for renegotiation.

But Iran and European countries will not accept that," Mohammed Javad Zarif told Ettelaat newspaper.

"We will have difficult days ahead." On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly promised to tear up the nuclear deal.

While his Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, has not called for an outright rejection of the accord, he has suggested a "full review" of it.

The supreme leader, Iran’s top authority, also said Trump has "confirmed what we have been saying for more than 30 years about the political, economic, moral and social corruption in the US ruling system.

