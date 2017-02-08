SEOUL: South Korea’s special prosecutor has indicted a former culture minister and a top aide to President Park Geun-hye on charges of abuse of power and perjury for their role in drawing up a blacklist of artists critical of the leader, a spokesman said. Cho Yoon-sun, the former culture minister, last month became the first sitting member of Park’s administration to be arrested. She subsequently resigned from her post.

Lee Kyu-chul, spokesman for the special prosecutor’s office investigating a graft scandal that led to Park’s impeachment by parliament in December, also said on Tuesday a former presidential chief of staff to Park has been indicted.

0



0







S Korea’s prosecutor indicts former top Park aide, ex-minister was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184694-S-Koreas-prosecutor-indicts-former-top-Park-aide-ex-minister/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "S Korea’s prosecutor indicts former top Park aide, ex-minister" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184694-S-Koreas-prosecutor-indicts-former-top-Park-aide-ex-minister.