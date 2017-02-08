The Trump crisis

In the three weeks since Donald Trump has assumed the office of the presidency, it is clear that he is not going to rein in his worst instincts. Trump is going to be the oppositional president who lashes out at any and everyone who opposes him. His latest target has been the US judiciary, after courts froze his ban on entry for nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries. That matter will now be litigated in the courts, perhaps eventually making its way to the Supreme Court, and Trump has not taken the rebuke well. He lashed out against the judge who stayed his ban, calling him a “so-called judge”, and said the judiciary would be to blame for any future terrorist attacks. Scapegoating others seems to be a feature of the Trump presidency. He accused the media of covering up terrorist attacks and not giving it any coverage. His office then produced a list of attacks around the world that it felt were underreported. Here one might be inclined to sympathise with the view that the insular US media does not give sufficient coverage to the rest of the world but Trump’s intention is nefarious. He wants to create the impression that the problem of terrorism is far worse than anyone believes and that it justifies his Muslim ban.

The crisis in the US doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. Now 97 major tech companies, including Facebook, Apple, Google and Netflix, have joined the lawsuit brought against Trump before a federal court seeking a reversal of the order to ban persons from seven Muslim countries entering the US for 90 days and preventing refugees from coming in for a longer period. The tech companies have argued that immigrants bring in crucial skills and new talent to the US, and preventing them from joining the workforce would damage the country’s economy. Trump’s forays into international diplomacy have been equally antagonistic. His first conversation with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnball was a disaster, and in Britain the speaker of the House of Commons has refused to allow Trump to address parliament during his visit there. Even some Republicans have denounced Trump’s comments about not being too worried about Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly killing those who opposed him on the grounds that the isn’t innocent either. Even if one were inclined to agree with Trump, he didn’t mean his remarks in a critical way. Rather, he was being blasé about killing dissenters. And this is what is truly scary about the Trump presidency. Even more than most US presidents, he has no intention of observing any norms, he is impulsive to a fault and is committed to furthering the miseries of every minority – be they Muslims, Hispanic or black. That makes the prospects of the next four years truly frightening.

