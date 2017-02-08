The second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is scheduled to start on February 9th in the UAE. This season has more number of matches than the previous and a few more international players are also taking part in the event.

The biggest news of the PSL is that the final match will be played in Lahore, Pakistan. Through bringing the PSL in the country, the PCB can pave the way for the international cricket in the country. It is hoped that the league will help promote a positive image of the country.

Sanaullah Samad

Turbat

*****

The second edition of the PSL is going to start on February 9. It will provide great entertainment for the nation deprived of the international cricket.

This event will be a breath of fresh air for the Pakistani cricket. It will help in finding promising players for the national team. The government should encourage such activities. It is hoped that the event’s success will help the international cricket returns in the country.

Anwar Ul Haq

Islamabad

0



0







A league of our own was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184676-A-league-of-our-own/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "A league of our own" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184676-A-league-of-our-own.