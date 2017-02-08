Importing fuel

Print Story
February 08, 2017
In an attempt to lessen the country’s excessive reliance on the Gulf States, Pakistan will now import oil and gas from Central Asian states. The country has taken the permission from the relevant authorities to sign an agreement with energy-rich Azerbaijan. At present, the country is importing oil from Gulf Arab countries, including Kuwait, the UAE and the KSA.
Now, this recent agreement will also help the two countries to promote investment opportunities in the energy sector. One hopes that this agreement will prove to be beneficial for both countries.
Wali Ejaz Nekokara
Chiniot