Dadex introduces antimicrobial pipes

News Desk

KARACHI: Dadex being the market leader and trend setter in piping industry of Pakistan has introduced Antimicrobial water supply pipes, a statement said on Tuesday.

“Following our vision of innovation, we are now introducing “Antimicrobial Water Supply Pipes”, manufactured by using world’s latest D2P technology, a revolutionary technology used for the first time in the piping industry of Pakistan in collaboration with the Business Dynamics, Qazi Sajid Ali, CEO and director of Dadex, said at the signing ceremony between Dadex Eternit Limited and Business Dynamics Private Limited. “The purpose is to provide clean and safe water to the people of Pakistan.”

Telenor Group official visits Pakistan

News Desk

KARACHI: Gunn Wersted, chair of Telenor Group, recently concluded a one-day visit to Telenor Pakistan during which she held high-level meetings with top management representatives and discussed company’s strategic goals, a statement said on Tuesday.

During her visit, Wersted also called on Anusha Rahman, minister of state for information technology and telecom, at her office and discussed the development in Pakistan’s ICT sector and Telenor’s ambitions, it added.

"Telenor has a long-term commitment to Pakistan, which is evident from the level of investment that currently stands at $3.5 billion, it added.

PPL receives award

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) was declared the second largest corporate giver by volume of donations for 2015 at the Corporate Philanthropy Awards hosted by the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy, a statement said on Tuesday.

The company received the award for the 12th consecutive year in the same category, it added. President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain presented the award to PPL managing director and chief executive officer Syed Wamiq Bokhari.

“As a national company, PPL takes pride in being a responsible corporate entity with a long-term stake in the country’s development. The company believes in sharing the benefits of development with underprivileged communities,” the statement said.

NA body favours tax cuts

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Subcommittee of the standing committee on information technology and telecommunication on Tuesday directed Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) to offer incentives to new software companies for the growth of the IT industry. The committee was convened by Farhana Qamar, with Major Tahir Iqbal and Syed Ali Raza Abidi also in attendance.

The committee advised the PSEB to reduce tax rates and offer incentives so that more and more companies could register with the board. The committee also directed to call Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA) and PSEB in the next meeting. Convener of the committee said, “Continuity of management and trained staff is very important for the growth of the IT industry.”

CCP serves show-cause notice

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Tuesday slapped a show-cause notice on online shopping platform Kaymu.pk for delusory marketing practices, a handout said on Tuesday.

"The notice is issued regarding the resolution of disputes between buyers and sellers, return policy, payment, shipping methods, and vague terms and conditions thus deceiving consumers in violation of Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010," the statement issued by the CCP said.

According to the statement, the CCP conducted an inquiry upon receiving a complaint alleging the online shopping platform is involved in deceptive marketing practices and has committed different violations.

“The complaint accuses the platform of permitting sellers to commit fraud and mislead customers regarding services provided at the time of placing an order and after the sale has been completed,” the statement said.

ISL to install LNG-run power plant

By our correspondent

KARACHI: International Steels Limited (ISL) has planned to install a 5MW plant, which is likely to be run on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Faizan Ahmed, an analyst at JS Global, in a report on the company’s analysts briefing said ISL planned to increase its rolling capacity by 450,000 tons by the end of FY18 to capture rising demand in the country by incurring a capital expenditure of Rs5.6 billion.

“This expansion is expected to result in additional electricity requirements, which the company plans to meet by increasing its power generation capacity.” “Additional installation of 5MW in power plant will be required for this purpose and most likely to be run on imported LNG.”

Iran, Oman reaffirm gas export project

DUBAI: Oman and Iran have agreed to change the route of a planned undersea gas export pipeline, to avoid waters controlled by the United Arab Emirates, Iran's oil minister said on Tuesday after meeting his Omani counterpart in Tehran.

The planned pipeline would connect Iran's vast gas reserves with Omani consumers as well as with liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants in Oman that could re-export the gas.

In 2013, the two countries signed an agreement to supply gas to Oman through the new pipeline in a deal valued at $60 billion over 25 years.

After international sanctions on Tehran were lifted in January 2016, the two countries renewed efforts to implement the project but it has also been delayed by disagreements over price and US pressure on Muscat to find other suppliers.

"The two countries agreed that the gas exports pipeline avoids waters controlled by the United Arab Emirates and passes through deep waters," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Tuesday by Mehr news agency.

Yuan usage fell 10.5pc in 2016

LONDON: Usage of the Chinese yuan in key international centres fell 10.5 percent last year, hitting a 29-month low in December 2016, a proprietary index compiled by Standard Chartered showed on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, official data showed that Chinese hard currency reserves had fallen below the key $3 trillion mark for the first time in almost six years as capital outflows continued unabated despite a raft of regulations and capital controls.

Standard Chartered, which measures offshore yuan activity via a special Renminbi Globalisation Index (RGI), said these measures had also curbed usage of offshore yuan.

The index is based on various gauges of currency use including cross-border payments and yuan deposits overseas.

It added that "tighter capital controls, lingering intervention worries and persistent depreciation expectations have kept genuine CNH users cautious".

The index plunge was most marked in December, with a two percentage point fall to 1,926 points or 20 percent below peaks hit in mid-2015, Standard Chartered added, citing a sharp fall in CNH deposits offshore as Beijing engineered a liquidity squeeze to force flows back to the mainland. According to the data, just 11.5 percent of China´s goods trade was settled in yuan in December, a 28 percent decline compared with the same month in 2015.

