ISLAMABAD: The government set up a national incubation centre in collaboration with Jazz – a new brand name after the merger of Mobilink and Warid – to provide co-working space, seed funds and acceleration to startup projects, a statement said on Tuesday. The centre was set up in public-private partnership under the national information and communication technology research and development funds.

“The launch of the national incubation centre is an important milestone in the digital agenda,” minister of state for information technology Anusha Rahman said in the statement. “I wish all the startups joining the national incubation centre the very best in achieving their dreams, they are our future and it is nothing but the very best for them.

The government already set up four incubation centres in four provincial capitals. The new incubation centre, in the first year, will house 40 startups with access to a state-of-the-art global facility. Services include free broadband internet, silent rooms, gaming zone, curriculum for startup education, best business leaders as mentors, and an innovation lab designed on international standards

“VimpelCom and Jazz will lead the digital revolution in Pakistan,” Augie K Fabela II, co-founder VimpelCom and chairman Emeritus said. “This launch provides young Pakistani entrepreneurs an opportunity to further their business ambitions. Pakistanis are ready to make their mark on the world economy and Jazz will make it a reality.”



MOS IT and Telecom Mrs Anusha visiting the First National incubation Center.

