WASHINGTON: The US trade deficit fell more than expected in December as exports rose to their highest level in more than 1-1/2 years, outpacing an increase in imports.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday the trade gap dropped 3.2 percent to $44.3 billion, ending two straight months of increases.

The trade deficit rose 0.4 percent to a four-year high of $502.3 billion in 2016. That represented 2.7 percent of gross domestic product, down from 2.8 percent in 2015. The Trump administration is targeting trade in its quest to boost economic growth.

President Donald Trump has vowed to make sweeping changes to US trade policy, starting with pulling out of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact. Trump also wants to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which was signed in 1994 by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Economists, however, warn that the America-first or protectionist policies being pursued by the administration are a threat the country's economic health. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade gap slipping to $45 billion in December. When adjusted for inflation, the deficit decreased to $62.3 billion from $63.9 billion in November.

The improvement in the deficit at the end of the year could set up trade to be a modest drag on growth in the first quarter. US financial markets were little moved by the report as the government published an estimate of the goods deficit last month.

Trade slashed 1.7 percentage points from gross domestic product in the fourth quarter, leaving output rising at a 1.9 percent annualized rate. The economy grew at a 3.5 percent pace in the third quarter.

In December, exports of goods and services increased 2.7 percent to $190.7 billion, the highest since April 2015, as shipments of advanced technology goods such as aerospace, biotechnology and electronics, hit a record high. There were increases in exports of industrial supplies and materials, capital goods, consumer goods and motor vehicles.

Still, exports remain constrained by relentless dollar strength. The dollar gained 4.4 percent against the currencies of the United States' main trading partners last year. Exports to the European Union jumped 10.1 percent, with goods shipped to Germany surging 12.4 percent. A Trump trade adviser has accused Germany of unfairly benefiting from a weak euro. Exports to China, another sore point for Trump, fell 4.1 percent.

