Melbourne

London copper drifted on Tuesday as the dollar edged higher after a Federal Reserve official offered support for a March rate rise, while impending China data kept traders on the sidelines and volumes low.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased by 0.3 percent to $5,828 a tonne by 0045 GMT, paring gains from the previous session when prices climbed 1.3 percent, but still holding well below last Wednesday´s two-month peak of $6,007 a tonne.

Volumes were low at less than 300 lots. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper climbed 0.4 percent to 46,770 yuan ($6,818) a tonne.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Monday he would be open to raising interest rates again at the U.S. central bank´s March meeting if growth in jobs and wages continues.

0



0







Copper slips was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184667-Copper-slips/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Copper slips" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184667-Copper-slips.