Karachi

Trading activity improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Tuesday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,700/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,180/40kg. Ex-Karachi rate also remained firm at Rs6,835/maund and Rs7,325/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the cotton arrivals recorded growth as compared to the last year, but they are still below the mill demand of 14.5 million bales. Thus, the mills opt to purchase more cotton that will result in further increase in prices. “Local market will witness surge in prices, as international market is already up,” he said.

KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 5,000 bales from five stations, amid a price of Rs6,450/maund to Rs6,925/maund. Trading stations included Bakhar, Mianwali, Kabirwala, Rahimyar Khan and Hasilpur.

