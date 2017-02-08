Singapore

Oil firmed on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $55.92 per barrel at 0245 GMT, up 20 cents from the last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 16 cents at $53.17 a barrel.

The increases came after WTI and Brent fell 1.5 to 2 percent the previous day.

Since the beginning of the year, both crude futures benchmarks have remained within a $5 per barrel price range, suggesting a lack of strong directional price indicators.

Traders said key price support was coming from an effort by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2017.

