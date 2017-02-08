Bengaluru

Gold on Tuesday inched away from three-month highs touched in the previous session, although it was supported by safe-haven demand on the back of rising political uncertainty globally.

Spot gold had slipped 0.1 percent to $1,234.20 per ounce at 0051 GMT.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 100.030. * Political uncertainty in the United States has been fueled by President Donald Trump´s policies, the most controversial of which is a temporary ban on entry by people from seven mostly Muslim countries.

Investors were also watching French politics, where conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Monday vowed to fight on for the presidency despite a damaging scandal involving taxpayer-funded payments to his wife for work that a newspaper alleges she did not do.

