TOKYO: The yen held large gains against a number of peers on Tuesday as investors sought refuge in the safe-haven Japanese currency amid a latest rise in European political concerns.

The dollar traded at 111.930 yen after slipping to 111.590, its lowest since Nov. 28. The euro fetched 119.910 yen following a dip earlier to a two-month low of 119.750.The Australian and New Zealand dollars and the pound also gave ground to the buoyant yen.

The Japanese currency had rallied versus the dollar the previous day on an increase in risk aversion, dragged down as U.S. Treasury yields fell in tandem with Wall Street shares and crude oil prices.

It also attracted demand thanks to the latest rise in investor caution towards European political developments generated after France´s far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen on Monday launched her presidential bid, vowing to fight globalisation and take France out of the euro zone.

French government bond yields rose sharply and European stocks fell amid perceived risks to the already strained European political establishment. "The drop in euro zone equities and the rise in European and U.S. bond yields are pushing up the yen," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

0



0







Yen gains was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184663-Yen-gains/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Yen gains" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184663-Yen-gains.