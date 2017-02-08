SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans gained more ground on Tuesday with prices underpinned by strong demand for U.S. shipments although gains were curbed as record Brazilian crop hits the market.

Wheat was little changed after it faced on Monday its biggest one-day loss since early January, while corn edged higher following a three-day decline. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract was up 0.2 percent at $10.38-1/4 a bushel by 0258 GMT, having firmed 0.9 percent on Monday.

Wheat remained unchanged at $4.22-1/2 a bushel. It ended down 1.8 percent in the previous session, its biggest daily fall since Jan. 11. Corn gained as much as 0.1 percent to $3.64-1/4 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday reported weekly soybean export inspections of 1.636 million tonnes, topping market forecasts that ranged from 900,000 to 1.2 million.

It also revised its week-old soy export inspections to 1.637 million tonnes from 1.631 million tonnes. "Chinese soybean demand seems to be back again after the break," said Ole Houe, an analyst with brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

