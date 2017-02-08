Shares rise, buoyed by financial, energy stocks

Stocks rose on Tuesday, after ending flat the previous day, with financial and energy stocks contributing most of the gains, while advances in blue-chip also underpinned investor sentiment, dealers said.

Ali Raza at Elixir Securities said equities seemed to find its bull momentum again as benchmark index closed higher on back of gains in financials and select index names. “Activity in wider market was also relatively better as volumes and turnover on (Pakistan Stock Exchange) KSE-100 Index increased by over 22 percent from a day earlier.”

The index gained 0.46 percent or 229.35 points to close at 49,859.39 points. KSE-30 shares index gained 0.60 percent or 161.41 points to end at 26,967.42 points. As many as 416 scrips were active of which 252 advanced, 149 declined and 15 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 397.226 million as compared to 281.492 million shares a day earlier. Nabeel Haroon at JS Global said positivity prevailed in the market. Banking sector led the gain in the market as the sector gained to close 1.0 percent higher than its previous day close.

“UBL up 3.95 percent was the major index mover from the aforementioned sector,” Haroon said. “Mixed sentiments were viewed in cement sector as flat growth of 0.34 percent was witnessed in the dispatch numbers released for the month of January 2017.”

Excitement on year-end earnings and payout kept most financials in limelight as index heavy Habib Bank (HBL) up 0.5 percent too ended up among top ten gainers, however, MCB Bank ironically closed flat as investors booked profits ahead of its earnings announcements.

Gas utilities came under investor radar as investors cheered morning news of government intending to build second gas pipleline for LNG import. Resultantly, Sui Southern Gas Co (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Co (SNGP) both closed at their respective upper price limits. Participants’ interest was also evident in Engro Corp (ENGRO) up 2.0 percent and Dawood Herculeus (DAWH) up 2.1 percent on payout excitement post recent one-off special dividend announcement by Engro Foods.

Going forward, analysts see market to be largely driven by institutional flows and earnings releases in the near-term, while 50K is seen as an important resistance level for KSE100 Index.

Companies reflecting highest gains include Sanofi Aventis up by Rs132.29 to end at Rs2778.15/share and Abbot Laboratories up Rs50.62 to end at Rs1063.16/share. Companies reflecting highest losses include Wyeth Pakistan down Rs102.40 to Rs4571/share and Hinopak Motors down Rs43.33 to end at Rs1706.67/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Lotte Chemicals with a turnover of 50.317 million shares. The scrip gained 65 paisas to close at Rs11.10/share. TRG Pakistan was second with a turnover of 26.432 million shares. It gained Rs1.67 to end at Rs62.88/share. Power cement was third with a turnover of 19.43 million shares. It gained Rs1.0 to finish at Rs16.57/share.

