ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday applauded the reaffirmation of Pakistan’s credit rating by Fitch Ratings, terming it an acknowledgment of government’s economic policies.

“Fitch upheld the rating at ‘B’ with a ‘Stable’ outlook confirming the progress achieved by the present government under its economic reform agenda,” Dar told media at the signing ceremony of $ 325 million loan agreement with Asian Development Bank (ADB) for ‘Access to Clean Energy Investment Program.’

“It is due to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s prudent policies, which helped lead the country towards economic development.” The finance minister noted that Fitch recognized the country’s foreign exchange reserves have strengthened, fiscal deficit has reduced, and significant progress has been made on structural reforms.

“Fitch further acknowledged the country’s economic outlook has brightened and looked promising in the current fiscal year supported by agricultural recovery and an influx of investments into China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project,” the minister said.

Dar added the international credit rating company has also forecast continued as well as strong domestic demand with private consumption and faster credit growth.

“Fitch appreciated performance of banking sector and with improvements shown across IMF’s Financial Soundness indicators wherein the percentage of nonperforming loans has also fallen considerably,” Dar said adding, “The rating company also foresees the debt-to-GDP ratio to gradually fall in the medium-term if Pakistan can sustain its progress with fiscal consolidation.”

Citing the report, Dar said the budget deficit has also been projected to continue narrowing gradually if the economy performs in line with Fitch’s baseline scenario and the government remains committed to the policy plans set out during the IMF programme.

“Fitch does not expect Pakistan to face external liquidity difficulties, but increasing gross external financing needs could increase the country’s vulnerability to shifts in investor sentiment,” he said.

