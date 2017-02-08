ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Tuesday approved Rs142 billion worth of mainly infrastructure projects.

The projects include Kachhi canal project, dualisation and improvement of old Bannu road, dualisation and improvement of Indus Highway, and integration of health services delivery with special focus on nutrition programme.

Minister for planning Ahsan Iqbal chaired the meeting of CDWP.

CDWP also approved three position papers, which include integrated transport infrastructure planning and management unit, improvement of human development indicators and establishment of Chashma nuclear power project unit 3 and 4 worth Rs233.8 billion.

Overall, the CDWP approved 15 projects worth Rs172.1 billion, including seven projects costing Rs162.9 billion.

The projects were referred to the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The CDWP also referred Kachhi canal project worth Rs80.3 billion at Taunsa barrage, River Indus to ECNEC. Another significant project is dualisation and improvement of Old Bannu road worth Rs17.9 billion. The project envisages dualisation and improvement of two existing sections of two lanes old Bannu road, measuring 83-kilometre from Gaandi Chowk to Sarai Naurang (8-km) and Domail to Krapa on N-55 (75-km) .The project will help enhancing the mobility for the underdeveloped area of district Bannu and play a vital role in social development.

The CDWP also recommended dualisation and improvement of Indus Highway (N-55) – Sarai Gambila to Kohat – costing Rs30.1 billion to ECNEC. The project aims to enhance the mobility of the underdeveloped area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In agriculture sector, CDWP approved risk-based control of foot and mouth diseases project worth Rs763 million.

The party also proposed establishment of Pak-Korea hi-tech agriculture innovation centre/technology park in University of agriculture, Faisalabad.

The project’s estimate cost is three billion rupees with foreign exchange component of Rs129 million.

Moreover, CDWP also approved IT industrial innovation, research centre of Islamia college university (Peshawar) worth Rs1.5 billion and centre for mathematical sciences worth Rs819 million. The CDWP also approved Balochistan education support project worth Rs1.3 billion. Moreover, Balochistan education project of worth Rs3.5 billion was also referred to ECNEC.

CDWP referred Rs21.7 billion worth of two projects, including integration of health services delivery. Nutrition program has an estimated cost of Rs14 billion and national health program for family planning and primary health care in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Rs7.8 billion.

The party also okayed Rs9.1 billion worth of 26 megawatt Shagharthang hydropower project in district Skardu.

