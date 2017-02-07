WAH: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday inaugurated the upgrading of brass mill at the Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), making it largest of its kind in South Asia.

The prime minister, along with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited different sections of the Wah Brass Mill, the production capacity of which has increased from 8,000 to 24,000 metric tonnes per annum after upgrading.

The prime minister was given a briefing about the mill, which was initially established in 1954. The prime minister was apprised that the brass mill was effectively fulfilling the country’s defence needs besides exporting the surplus products. He was told that a team of highly skilled professionals was overseeing the working of the state-of-the-art mill.

Nawaz announced 25 percent allowance and two annual increments for the staff of the POF on the recommendation of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. The interior minister and Defence Production Minister Rana Tavir accompanied the prime minister during the visit.

0



0







PM inaugurates S Asia’s largest brass mill at POF was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 07, 2017 and was last updated on February 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184598-PM-inaugurates-S-Asias-largest-brass-mill-at-POF/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PM inaugurates S Asia’s largest brass mill at POF" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184598-PM-inaugurates-S-Asias-largest-brass-mill-at-POF.