PPP leader Basra injured, secretary killed in attack

Business rivalry triggers incident; Asif Zardari says CM directly responsible; Shahbaz seeks report from police

BAHAWALPUR/LAHORE: Business enmity turned into political rivalry on Monday as PPP leader Shaukat Basra was injured and his secretary Imtiaz Ahmed killed after unidentified armed men attacked them in Haroonabad, Bahawalnagar District.

Two more persons Usman, a cousin of Basra, and a party worker Zubair Khaliq were injured in the incident. According to sources, Basra, PPP South Punjab secretary information, along with hundreds of his supporters reached the Dhamaka Chowk near the office of Vital Tea on Monday to register a protest against the registration of an FIR. They were attacked by some unidentified men armed with clubs and firearms, resulting in serious injuries to Basra, Imtiaz and others.

Imtiaz succumbed to his wounds, while Basra had been shifted to Bahawalpur for being transported to Aga Khan Hospital, Karachi, in a helicopter. Tension gripped Haroonabad as many supporters of Basra had gathered at the THQ Hospital and were staging a demonstration against MNA Ijazul Haq, MPA Ghulam Murtaza and Haji Yaseen, the chairman of Haroonabad Municipal Committee and the owner of Vital Tea.

Haroonabad DSP Zahid Majeed told The News that a case had been registered on the compliant of Basra against five nominated and dozens of unidentified persons, adding that Ijazul Haq, Ghulam Murtaza and Haji Yaseen had been accused of abetment.

After the incident, the situation remained tense as a heavy police contingent had been deployed in the town. It was business rivalry between Haji Yaseen and Malik Bilal that triggered the dispute, which resulted in a death. The disagreement started when Malik Bilal launched his brand Chattan Tea, using a logo similar to that of Vital Tea.

Later, a case was registered against Malik Bilal on February 1 over a complaint filed by the Vital Tea owner. It was this FIR against which Basra was staging a protest at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, the PPP leadership vehemently condemned the attack and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari in a statement said the "PPP holds Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif directly responsible for this gruesome attack and demands immediate arrest of the culprits involved and to bring them to justice.”

It seemed that the remnants of Zia in southern Punjab backed by the Gullu Butts, nurtured and sustained by the chief minister for advancing his political agenda, were responsible for the attack, he said.

He warned that the party would hold the chief minister responsible and proceed accordingly, if the murderers of Imtiaz and those behind the attack were not arrested immediately. Zardari also offered his heartfelt condolences to the family of Imtiaz and commiserated with the injured.

Former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani, PPP Southern Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira and others too condemned the incident.

Speaking on the floor of the Punjab Assembly, PPP MPA from Layyah Sardar Shahab-ud-Din said the attack was an incident similar to that of Model Town, adding that the Punjab government was using all tactics to victimise its political opponents. Moreover, the PPP activists staged a demonstration outside the Lahore Press Club to condemn the Haroonabad incident and chanted slogans against the Punjab government.

