‘World must break silence on atrocities in Kashmir’

NA passes unanimous resolution; rejects Indian claim on IHK being its integral part

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed a unanimous resolution urging the international community to break silence on atrocities meted out to Kashmiris by the Indian forces as it rejected Indian claim on Kashmir being its integral part.

The resolution reiterated unwavering support to the Kashmiri people in their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations resolutions. “This House reiterates its unwavering support to the Kashmiri people in their right to self-determination in accordance with UNSC resolutions and the UN Charter, including the provision of political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Indian Held Kashmiris in their just struggle for self-determination,” the resolution, moved by the federal minister Chaudhry Birjees Tahir on behalf of the opposition and treasury benches, said.

The members from both the sides also delivered speeches in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day and condemned glaring violations of human rights in the IHK. Chairman of the Parliament’s Kashmir Committee Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the day would dawn when the IHK people would achieve independence.

The opposition members including Dr Shireen Mazari of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Dr Nafeesa Shah observed that dictator Pervez Musharraf caused harm to the Kashmir issue by deviating from the Pakistan’s stance of its solution in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

Dr Mazari also put forward proposal for resolution of Kashmir issue on pattern of ‘Good Friday Agreement’, peace deal reached between British and Irish governments in 1998. The House through the resolution salutes the courage, valour, commitment of successive generations of Kashmiri people for their ongoing struggle for self-determination as promised to them by the international community in UNSC resolutions.

The National Assembly rejected the Indian government’s ridiculous claimed that Kashmiri is an integral part of India when India itself took the Kashmir dispute to the UNSC thereby accepting it as an international dispute between the two sovereign UN members.

The House condemned the state terrorism being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against unarmed Kashmiri civilians in Indian Held Kashmir including women, children. “The use of pellet guns to deliberately blind unarmed Kashmiris including women and children is clear violation of the international treaties against the use of inhumane weapons of war including the Geneva Convention of 1949 and other protocols,” the resolution said.

The House called upon the UNSC to take concrete steps for the implementation of its resolutions for the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people as was done in other parts of the world.

“The international community should take notice of the gross human rights violations in IHK at the hands of the Indian security forces and urged India to respect the human rights of the people of IHK,” it said adding the UNSC should call upon India to let the UN Monitoring Group fulfill its mandated task as per the UN resolutions in IHK.

The House deplored the continuing silence of the section of the international community, including human rights advocates on the ongoing violence perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in IHK against unarmed Kashmiris.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the Kashmir Committee within the given mandate was playing its role in projecting and highlighting the Kashmir issue. The members from opposition and government benches including Khusro Bakhtiar, Sher Akbar Khan, Abdul Waseem Khan and Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal also took part in the discussion.

The members called for a pro-active and consistent policy on Kashmir. “We will also have to activate our missions abroad and find a missing link with the international forums,” Khusro Bakhtiar of PML-N said.

The members were of the view that all the political parties and the whole nation were on one page when it comes to Kashmir issue and supported just right to self-determination of struggle of the Kashmiri people.

Earlier, the members of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) staged walkout from the National Assembly against assassination attempt on ex-member of the Punjab Assembly in Haroonabad.

Speaking on a point of order Syed Naveed Qamar of PPP regretted the incident saying the incident was enough to reflect as to how the election campaign would be conducted for the next general elections.

He said the Punjab police had not been able to arrest murderers who killed Private Secretary of Shaukat Basra who himself was severely injured. The PPP members walked out of the House towards end of proceedings on Monday.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Birjees Tahir and Riaz Hussain Pirzada said the culprits who attacked the PPP leader would be arrested and taken to task. Birjees Tahir said that the police had arrested two persons in connection with the incident. Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi sent Federal Minister Abdul Qadar Baloch to bring back protesting members but the proceeding was adjourned before their return.

