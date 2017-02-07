FBR may face Rs300 bn shortfall in revenue collection

PM’s adviser on Finance and Revenue

Haroon Akhtar says tax collection will be improved

ISLAMABAD: With a near zero per cent growth in GST collection and a modest increase in revenue in other heads during the first seven months of the year 2016-17, the FBR is now facing the prospects of an embarrassing Rs 300 billion shortfall in collection by the close of the year.

An Rs 150 billion shortfall has already been recorded in the given period with a mere Rs 1680 billion collection which is only 8 per cent more than Rs 1581 billion collected in the corresponding period last year. Therefore, the chances for the shortfall touching Rs 300 billion and the fiscal deficit further ballooning loom large for the government, struggling to create a fiscal space to make the last budget of its five-year tenure attractive and incentive-oriented for electorate and the common man struggling to eke out a living.

With these possibilities becoming increasingly likely, the government may resort to a drastic downward revision of tax collection target or turn to more stringent measures in coming weeks.

The figures for the first seven months available with The News reveal that the FBR recorded a shortfall of Rs 150 billion plus, which means the tax collection target would be missed by at least Rs 300 billion by the end of financial year or the government would be left with no option except revising the target downward.

In these seven months, revenue showed a 7 per cent growth against a target of over 16 per cent. This performance is likely to increase Pakistan’s fiscal deficit by the end of year or the government may take some drastic measure to fetch more revenue to the tune of Rs 300 billion in the remaining five months of the financial year, said a senior official of FBR.

Total collection so far stands at Rs 1680 billion whereas it was Rs 1581 billion last year. In January 2017, Rs 226 billion have been collected with a growth of 8 per cent last. The amount was Rs 209 billion in January 2016.

The breakout of these seven months shows that Customs collected Rs 248 billion, recording a 20 per cent growth as compared to the previous year’s collection of Rs 206 billion. In the month of January, Customs generated an amount of Rs 40 billion which shows a good growth of 33 per cent against Rs 30 billion in January 2016.

Income Tax collection figures show that there was a collection of Rs 667 billion with a growth of 8.6 percent as compared to Rs 614 billion in the corresponding period of last fiscal year. In January 2017, the collection was Rs79 billion – 9 per cent higher than Rs 73 billion collected in January last year.

GST (General Sales Tax), major source of income for BFR, collection is Rs 678 billion against Rs 675 billion in the corresponding period last fiscal year. This sector showed zero per cent growth. In the month of January, FBR collected Rs 97 billion (2 per cent growth) whereas it was Rs 95 billion in January 2016. In the case of domestic GST collection a negative growth (-19.9 per cent) has been recorded.

The FBR has so far collected Rs 96 billion (11 per cent increase) in the head of Federal Excise Duty against previous financial year’s figure of Rs 86 billion. The figures for January 2017 are Rs 10 billion which is 8 per cent less than Rs 11 billion – the amount collected last year’s corresponding month.

When contacted, Prime Minister's adviser on Finance and Revenue Haroon Akhtar cited the policy decision taken at the prime minister’s level not to pass on the increase in oil prices in international market to consumers as a reason. He said it resulted in Rs 100 billion in FBR revenue.

The prime minister announced Kissan Package which resulted in a loss of Rs 15 to 20 billion, he said, adding that pesticides were declared duty free, causing a further loss of Rs 5 to 7.5 billion.

Haroon said similarly export-oriented sectors were declared GST free which caused an extra loss of Rs 15 to 20 billion, with a similar decision announced for computer import. He said it had been decided in principle that the revenue collection target of Rs 3601 billion would not be revised downward and new tax was to be imposed.

Replying to a question, Haroon said the FBR would meet the revenue target. “There is massive tax evasion in Pakistan. Just improving tax collection will result in at least 20 per cent more tax collection. The target would be achieved through better enforcement of tax collection,” he added.

