LONDON: A man has admitted pulling a niqab off a woman in a shopping centre and yelling racist abuse at her. Peter Scotter, 55, of Beach Street, Sunderland, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court to admit racially aggravated assault by beating and a separate charge of racially aggravated harassment. Both offences were based on Scotter's hostility towards a particular religious group, namely Islam, the court heard. Tony Hawks, defending, said Scotter was diagnosed last week with a serious cancerous tumour under his tongue and was due to have an operation next Monday. "I have seen some documentation showing that the diagnosis is pretty bad," the barrister said.

