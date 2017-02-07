UK company, Asian Precious Minerals (APML), will build a new cement plant in Pakistan with an investment of US$400 million, foreign media reports.

The plant will be built in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The investment was announced at a meeting between APML officials, the chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak, and officials from the British High Commission. “We are delighted to be investing in a new cement plant in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa,” said Nadim Khan, CEO of APML. “We look forward to constructing a model, state-of-the-art and environment-friendly cement plant.

Nadim also praised the provincial government for improving the security situation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as well as its “pro-business stance and good governance policy”. “This British investment will help create local jobs and stimulate the local economy,” said Chief Minister Khattak. “I am glad to see that the UK recognises the dramatic improvements in the province and I look forward to welcoming more British companies in future,” he said.

Pakistan’s cement sector is currently booming with utilisation rates at cement plants reaching over 90 percent, according to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association. In the six months to the end of 2016, cement shipments in the country grew to 19.896 million tons.

“Pakistan growth is being driven by the economic corridor with China (CPEC),” according to cement industry analysts, IA Cement. “The CPEC allocates US$11 billion to infrastructure projects and US$35 billion towards new power projects and has already led to a strong double-digit growth in cement demand in 2016. In 2017, many projects will either reach completion or be in the full construction phase [and] we therefore expect another year of strong growth with cement demand rising to 10 percent.”

0



0







UK company to build cement plant in KP was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 07, 2017 and was last updated on February 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184590-UK-company-to-build-cement-plant-in-KP/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "UK company to build cement plant in KP" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184590-UK-company-to-build-cement-plant-in-KP.