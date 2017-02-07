Saleem Shahzad to face court cases

KARACHI: Saleem Shahzad, a key leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), arrived on Monday and was arrested upon his arrival. One of the founding leaders of the MQM, Shahzad has been taken into police custody for production before several courts concerned, including an anti-terrorism court (ATC), which is hearing a case pertaining to charges of provision of shelter to criminals and outlaws at two hospitals owned by Dr Asim Hussain.

Saleem Shehzad is being treated as an absconding accused in this case. The ATC concerned had issued then and again non-bailable warrant of arrest against him, but the Investigation Officer (IO) had failed to arrest him. The IO had reported that Saleem Shehzad was in hiding abroad and he (IO) was unable to arrest him. The ATC had issued around 10 times the non-bailable arrest warrant against Shehzad in the famous case of provision of shelter and treatment to outlaws and criminals on the part of Dr Asim Hussain who was allegedly asked by political leaders of different parties, including Saleem Shehzad, Rauf Siddiqui, Waseem Akhtar, Qadir Patel, Usman Moazzam, Anis Qaimkhani and others.

It is alleged that several years ago some criminals and outlaws were provided medical treatment at two of the hospitals (Ziauddin Hospitals) owned by the former federal minister and a close aide to the then President Asif Ali Zardari. Dr Asim, who recently has been nominated as Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s Karachi President, had reportedly told the investigators that he had permitted the admission of some accused at his hospitals as he was asked by some political leaders.

Later, however, Dr Asim Hussain denied the claim that he had made some confessional statement in this regard. Dr Asim Hussain, Saleem Shehzad and other accused leaders are being termed as facilitators in this terror case. Saleem Shehzad would be produced before the ATC concerned and he might also be presented in the court of judicial magistrate concerned in different cases for seeking physical remand. Saleem Shehzad would have to face the case of his alleged escape from the country on a fake ID card. It is said that Saleem Shehzad had fled away from the country in the 1990s.

Shamim Bano adds: The return of self-exiled leader, Saleem Shahzad, has also surprised the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P). It’s a mystery under whose directive he came back to the country after remaining 24 years out of the country, credible source wondered.

His sudden arrival to the city strengthens the claim that certain developments have taken place with the MQM London, sources said adding that he might be detained for three or four days and later released to continue his activities.

The MQM-P sources said they got this news through the media and were as blank as others. “He neither contacted us nor showed his intention to join the MQM-P,” said Amin-ul-Haq, Incharge Information desk.

“We hope that he would be provided justice according to law,” he said adding that MQM has always been under pressure by certain quarters and cases were registered against its leaders. “Our only request is that anybody involved in crime be dealt with in accordance with the law and the innocent people must be released.”

Shahzad, a founding member of MQM, had been living in London since 1992 and announced his return on Twitter on Sunday. He returned on a flight through Dubai.

Saleem shahzad joined politics in 1979 as a member of Mohajir Student Organisation when he was studying in Urdu Science Colelge, Karachi.

He became the vice chairman of the Mohajir Qaumi Movement when it was formed in 1984. In 1987 he was elected a councilor in the local body polls, he was also the finance committee chairman of the Karachi Municipal committee during that period.

He was twice elected as member National Assembly in 1988 and 1990.He left the country when army operation was launched in 1992. Since then he was out of country and remained party of the MQM Coordination Committee until 2010.

In 2014 his membership was revoked, while in 2015 he tweeted and said that he wanted to quit politics on the wish of familyMultiple cases have been registered against him at different police stations.

