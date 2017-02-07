Info sharing on tax evaders

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet is all set to approve the signing of OECD’s Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information (MCAA) today (Tuesday) for sharing information about the tax evaders with all signatory countries.

In order to make the OECD’s mechanism for combating tax-evasion operational by end of 2018, Pakistan has decided to sign the MCAA for sharing information with countries of this forum.

The Federal Cabinet is expected to take up ratification of this agreement in today’s (Tuesday) meeting at the PM Secretariat with Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the chair. Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar has already cleared the agreement and directed the authorities concerned to table it before the cabinet for formal approval.

There are two deadlines for making automatic exchange of information operation; one is September 2017 and the next is fall of 2018. It is expected that Pakistan will seek automatic exchange of information by end of 2018.

Recently, the OECD’s team had visited Pakistan and declared in its findings that Pakistan can go ahead with the signing of this agreement which will bind the country for placing all arrangements for automatic exchange of information.

“The secrecy of disclosed information will be mandatory as breach of such information could cause penalty against the country in case of any violation,” said the official. The Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) portal provides a comprehensive overview of the work the OECD and the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes in the area of the automatic exchange of information, in particular with respect to the Common Reporting Standard (CRS).

The details of which jurisdictions will bilaterally exchange financial account information as required under the OECD's Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement for the Common Reporting Standard (CRS MCAA) is now available. The relationships shown included those under the framework of Article 6 of the Multilateral Convention and the CRS MCAA, as well as exchange relationships based on bilateral agreements and the EU framework.

As of December 2016, there are now already over 1300 bilateral exchange relationships activated with respect to more than 50 jurisdictions committed to the CRS, with first exchanges scheduled to take place in September 2017.

In addition to translating the CRS into domestic law, a key element of its successful implementation is the putting in place of an international framework that allows the automatic exchange of CRS information between jurisdictions.

