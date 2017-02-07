Depression accounts for 44.6pc of mental health burden in EMR, reveals study

ISLAMABAD: Depression accounted for 44.6% of the total disease burden from mental illnesses in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR) in 2013, reveals the first-ever comprehensive study quantifying the burden of mental disorders in EMR.

The study, which has been published in Plos One, an international journal based on the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), provides vital evidence to prove that chronic disorders including mental illnesses are accelerating in EMR, and given the increased level of instability in countries constituting this region (Pakistan and Afghanistan included), the progression of mental health problems will only reach alarmingly high levels unless measures are instituted now, and on an emergency footing.

Titled ‘The Burden of Mental Disorders in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, 1990-2013,’ the study assesses the fatal, non-fatal and total burden of mental disorders in EMR in 2013 with reference to changes in burden since 1990, using data and methods from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study 2013. It finds the burden of mental disorders being higher in almost all EMR countries compared to the global average. The second-greatest cause of total disease burden from mental illness, after depression, is anxiety. The rate of both of these disorders spikes during adolescence.

The findings of the study are particularly an eye-opener for countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan, which according to the WHO-Assessment Instrument for Mental Health Systems Study, “allocate little to no money for mental health.”

