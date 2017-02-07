NAWABSHAH: Nawabshah traders staged a strong protest against armed robberies at medical stores in broad daylight. Traders demanded protection from the district administration.

The incidents occurred in two medical stores situated on Hospital Road and Sakrand Road where armed robbers riding motorcycle struck and looted Rs150,000 from one Rs10,000 from the other medical store.The dacoits also snatched mobile phones from the persons present there and later fled from the scene waving their weapons.

The traders later staged demonstration on Hospital Road where addressing the demonstrators President Chemists and Druggists Association Deedar Rind, Akram Chandio, Zulfiqar Zardari and others said the police failed to arrest the dacoits.

