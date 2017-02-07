NAWABSHAH: The Joint Nursing Action Committee of Peoples Medical University organized protest for the acceptance of their demands. Nurses were holding placards and were chanting slogans for raising salaries and providing facilities, benefits and promotions prevailing in other parts of the country. Addressing the nursing staff, leaders of Joint Nursing Action Committee, Miss Mumtaz Rahoo, Ayesha Zafar and others demanded monthly scholarship of student nurses upto Rs.20,000 as paid in other parts of the country with provision of dress and medical facilities.

Speakers said that a single nurse caters 60 patients admitted in ward and many times have to face their harsh attitude. They said that nurses promoted in 2009 should be paid according to salary scale.

They demanded salary scale of nurses working in private medical centers equal to nurses working in government hospitals. Speakers demanded representation of nurses in formation of Heath Policy.

They demanded removal of encroachments like hotels, stores and PCOs from hospital premises so that lady doctors and female staff could discharge their duties in peaceful and harassment free environment.

