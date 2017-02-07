Islamabad: The Senate’s Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Monday asked the departments concerned to take steps to control the use of drugs in educational institutions of the Federal Capital.

The committee, which met here with Sajjad Turi in the chair, expressed its concern over the increasing use of drugs in the educational institutions, which was reported by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in its report. The committee suggested appropriate steps in that regard and directed the ministry concerned to conduct a survey on the matter and submit its report to it.

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Captain (retd) Mushtaq, informed the committee that the local administration was taking action against the sale of tobacco within 50 meters of educational institutions.

Some 21 tobacco shops had been sealed while teams were constituted to conduct information based raids on such shops to stop sale of tobacco to students, he added. He said 16 Sheesha cafes had been closed to discourage the unhealthy practice in the youth.

Several other steps were also being taken to encourage the youth to quit smoking. The committee chairman directed the departments concerned to verify the facts which were reported by an NGO regarding use of drugs in the educational institutions.

Officials of the Sheikh Zaid Hospital informed the committee that 50 per cent liver transplants were conducted free of charge, which was appreciated by the committee members. The committee decided to discuss the matter of stents in its next meeting to be held on Friday.

